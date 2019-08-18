|
Loving Husband Dad & Grandpa Rick passed away on Friday, August 2nd, , 2019 with his wife and two daughters by his side. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jana (née Brooksbank); daughters Rhian (Mike) Hauck and Lindsey (Rick) Drietz; 2 grandchildren William and Charlotte; sister Christine (Corky) Brabbs; brothers-in-law Scott Brooksbank, James (Karen) Brooksbank, Gregg (Robin) Brooksbank, Phillip (Beth) Brooksbank; and many nieces and nephews. Rick will be remembered for his quiet demeanor, great sense of humor, and willingness to help out a friend or neighbor in need. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 24th from Noon until 3pm at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019