Age 68 Formerly of Coon Lake Beach Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Dennis & Jeanette Houle; husband, Philip Kramer Sr. Survived by siblings, Joe (Rachel) Houle, Vicki (Larry) Eastman; companion, John Lund; nieces, Nicolet, Gabrielle & Isabelle. Rita was a dedicated employee at Hallberg Marine for 48 years. A Celebration of Rita's Life 3PM Sunday, June 30th with visitation beginning at 1PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Interment Wyoming United Methodist Cemetery. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 27, 2019