Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Rita A. KRAMER

Rita A. KRAMER Obituary
Age 68 Formerly of Coon Lake Beach Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Dennis & Jeanette Houle; husband, Philip Kramer Sr. Survived by siblings, Joe (Rachel) Houle, Vicki (Larry) Eastman; companion, John Lund; nieces, Nicolet, Gabrielle & Isabelle. Rita was a dedicated employee at Hallberg Marine for 48 years. A Celebration of Rita's Life 3PM Sunday, June 30th with visitation beginning at 1PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Interment Wyoming United Methodist Cemetery. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 27, 2019
