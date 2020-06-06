Age 87, of New Brighton, Rita passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 after a beautiful life. Born in Crested Butte, Colorado on May 14, 1933, she moved to Belle Plaine with her family and later resided in the Cities. She was a 1951 graduate of Saint Joseph's Academy. Rita worked at Walman Optical Company for 40 years. Family meant everything to Rita. She lived with an open heart for all and enthusiasm for volunteering at her grandchildren's school. She enjoyed working in the nursery at both Saint John's and North Heights Lutheran Church. Rita was preceded in death by her father, Anton; mother, Kathryn (Corcoran); brother, James; and great-granddaughter, Sylvia Katherine Quade. She is survived by her only child and loving daughter, Michelle (Greg Quade), grandchildren, Nicholas, Adam (Katie), and Mackensie (Greg Lambert), several nieces and a nephew. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Monday, June 8 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 835 2nd Street NW, New Brighton, MN. Visitation at 9:00 am at Saint John's. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.