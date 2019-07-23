Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
MARY, MOTHER OF THE CHURCH
3333 E. Cliff Rd.
Burnsville, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
MARY, MOTHER OF THE CHURCH
3333 E. Cliff Rd.
Burnsville., MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita BURWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita BURWELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita BURWELL Obituary
Age 95 of Burnsville Passed away July 20, 2019 Rita was very active in the Divine Mercy Cenacle, Loaves & Fishes, Stephen Ministries, Recovery, Inc., Caring Clowns, Serra Club, Mothers of Priests, Bible Study and Right to Life. She was preceded in death by siblings, Marcia, Mary Fran & John. Survived by many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Lee Yanta & Dolly Nassif. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday, July 25th at MARY, MOTHER OF THE CHURCH, 3333 E. Cliff Rd. in Burnsville. Visitation 5-8PM (7PM Rosary) on Wednesday at KLECATSKY & SONS EAGAN CHAPEL, 1580 Century Pt. (Yankee Doodle @ Coachman) in Eagan & also 1 hr. prior to the Mass at church on Thursday. Interment later at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now