Age 95 of Burnsville Passed away July 20, 2019 Rita was very active in the Divine Mercy Cenacle, Loaves & Fishes, Stephen Ministries, Recovery, Inc., Caring Clowns, Serra Club, Mothers of Priests, Bible Study and Right to Life. She was preceded in death by siblings, Marcia, Mary Fran & John. Survived by many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Lee Yanta & Dolly Nassif. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday, July 25th at MARY, MOTHER OF THE CHURCH, 3333 E. Cliff Rd. in Burnsville. Visitation 5-8PM (7PM Rosary) on Wednesday at KLECATSKY & SONS EAGAN CHAPEL, 1580 Century Pt. (Yankee Doodle @ Coachman) in Eagan & also 1 hr. prior to the Mass at church on Thursday. Interment later at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on July 23, 2019