Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1154 Seminole Ave.
West St. Paul, MN
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1154 Seminole Ave.
West St. Paul, MN
Rita C. SCHUSTER Obituary
Age 89 of West St. Paul Preceded by loving husband Richard & grandson Benjamin. Survived by daughter Patricia (Joseph) Denn; sons David (Wendie), Thomas (Corinne), James (Mary) Schuster; 7 grand-children; 6½ great grandchildren; many other nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul with visitation two hours prior at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
