|
|
Age 68 of St. Paul Beloved Mother, Sister & Grandmother Passed away surrounded by family on July 11, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ted & Connie Rivera; sister, Linda Owens. Survived by children, Deana (Omar) Acosta, Michael (Amelia), Rachel (Roberto) Gomez, Rebecca (Rico) Losoya; 13 grandchil-dren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday, July 18th at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 510 Hall Avenue, St. Paul, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019