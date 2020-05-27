Rita Fay (Doyle) KOUTEK
1946 - 2020
Aug. 8, 1946 – May 21, 2020 (73) Rita Fay Koutek from St. Paul, Minnesota, peacefully passed away on May 21, in St. Louis Park. Rita loved kittens, butterflies and flowers. She was sentimental and believed the best in people. She encouraged many with her thoughtful hand-written notes. She was generous and kind, desiring to always be helpful to others. Rita is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Alice (Kadlec) Doyle, brother Ron, niece Cherie, and great nephews, Dennis and Jeremy. Rita is survived by her nieces and nephews, Denny, Tim, Pam, Wendy (Ray), Nick (Monica) and Shannon (Howard). Great nieces and nephews, Eric (Angela), Kjersti (Sal), Robbie (Sarah), Amber (Christopher), Tim, Kelsie, Kassie, Keegan, Natalia and Thomas. And, great great nieces, Isabella, Amelia, Adalyn and Sonja. She had many dear friends from Edgebrook House and The Estates of St. Louis Park, along with cousins, Kathy (Gary) and Carol (Steve) and former husband Larry Koutek. In lieu of flowers, consider giving a donation to the National Alliance of Mental Illness Minnesota at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/namiminnesota. Services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Streaming of the funeral will be made available at a later date. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on the Kessler & Maguire website.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
