Born April 28, 1919, in St. Paul, died June 19, 2020 at the age of 101. Preceded in death by husbands Harold E. Affolter and Marvin T. Purcell; grandson Barry J. Affolter; stepson James J. Purcell; 2 brothers; and 4 sisters. Survived by Gary (Kate) Affolter, Jim (Jeanne) Affolter, Kathy (Jim) Valento, DeeDee (Gary) Callies, Thomas (Alice Pimentel) Purcell, Jane Erickson, Dick (Amy) Purcell and Mike Purcell; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Church of St. Jude of the Lake, 700 Mahtomedi Ave, Mahtomedi. Visitation 1 hour before the Mass. We would like to thank the staff at RCCC, that treated mom like family for the nearly 5 years she resided there. Memorials preferred to Friends and Families of Ramsey County Care Center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.