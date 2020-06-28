Rita H. PURCELL
Born April 28, 1919, in St. Paul, died June 19, 2020 at the age of 101. Preceded in death by husbands Harold E. Affolter and Marvin T. Purcell; grandson Barry J. Affolter; stepson James J. Purcell; 2 brothers; and 4 sisters. Survived by Gary (Kate) Affolter, Jim (Jeanne) Affolter, Kathy (Jim) Valento, DeeDee (Gary) Callies, Thomas (Alice Pimentel) Purcell, Jane Erickson, Dick (Amy) Purcell and Mike Purcell; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Church of St. Jude of the Lake, 700 Mahtomedi Ave, Mahtomedi. Visitation 1 hour before the Mass. We would like to thank the staff at RCCC, that treated mom like family for the nearly 5 years she resided there. Memorials preferred to Friends and Families of Ramsey County Care Center.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Church of St. Jude of the Lake
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Jude of the Lake
