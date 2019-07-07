Home

Nov 12, 1937-Sept 5, 2018 Wife of Ronald J. Luzinski, mother of Craig, Mark and Lisa Luzinski will be remembered with a family and friends gathering on Friday, July 19, 2019 3-6 pm at Guldens Restaurant, 2999 North Highway 61, Maplewood, MN 55109. Join us for a time to share stories and a light afternoon meal. RSVP by July 15 to CelebrateRita @gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Our Lady of Peace, 2076 St. Anthony Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104. https://ourladyof peacemn.org.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 7 to July 14, 2019
