Rita L. SALLAND
Age 87, of St. Paul Passed peacefully July 4, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband Joseph Salland. Survived by 6 children Joseph (Lynda Black) Salland, Gretchen Strehle, Casey (Greg) Bussey, Rita (David) Clysdale, Katie Johnson, Julie (Dave) Morgan; 9 grandchildren John, Patrick, Philip, Elizabeth, Grace, James, Jill, Andrea & Alex; 7 great grandchildren; many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 am Thursday (July 9, 2020) at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 4030 Pilot Knob Road in Eagan. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Please view on livestream at: http://stream.sjn.org/ https://www.facebook.com/pg/SJNEAG AN/videos https://www.youtube.com/user/SJN Channel 651-454-9488





Published in Pioneer Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
