|
|
Age 80 Died surrounded by her family in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 13, 2019. Rita was born in St Paul, Minnesota on September 14, 1938 to parents Robert and Marie. Rita graduated from Macalester College with honors in 1961. Rita loved teaching children, beginning her career as a teacher in the St. Paul school district and later as an in-home daycare provider. She was married to husband Lenny on November 21, 1970. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marie, and sister Viviene. She is survived by her husband, Lenny, son Chris, daughter Amy Mahon (Joe), and son Scott (Elizabeth). She was also the proud grandmother of Charlie, Allie, Joey and Emma. A visitation will be held at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Animal Humane Society of Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 15, 2019