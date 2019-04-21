|
|
Age 94, of Hastings Passed Away April 12, 2019 Preceded in death by her husbands, Howard Miller (1969) and Willis Olson (2007); parents, John and Elizabeth (Driscoll) Oys; brother, John Oys; sister, Kathleen Harris and brother-in law, Byron Harris; brother-in-law, Owen Holbrook. Rita is survived by her daughters, Nannette Miller, and Michelle Thompson (John Wiederholt) Stepchildren, Rebecca Olson (Loren Stoner); Richard Olson (Tom O'Dell); Audrey Hansen (Todd); Jeni Garrison (Brian). Grandchildren, David Thompson (Kelly); Anne Blessing; Jesse Stoner (Lissa) and son, Kyle; Ben Stoner (Julie); Karin Taylor (Chris) and children, Linden, Juniper and August; Eric Hansen (Rachel) and daughter, Amelia; sister, June Holbrook, sister-in-law, Kathleen Oys (John); and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to all the staff at Augustana Health Care Center and Grace Hospice team for their excellent, respectful care, and overwhelming kindness. Private Interment at a later date at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019