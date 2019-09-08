|
|
(nee Wandrei) October 28, 1936 - September 4, 2019 Rita, 82, was called home to eternal life with our God and to be with her loved ones who preceded her in death: her parents, Agnes and David Wandrei, and her son David. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving husband, Ron, children and grandchildren as she began her journey with our Lord. Rita was defined, not by navigating so gracefully through her journey with Alzheimer's during the last years of her life, but rather by caring so deeply for so many throughout her life. She relished her roles as wife, mother, sister and friend. She worked, cooked, baked and crafted all in service of others. Rita was born in 1936, graduated from St. Agnes High School in 1954, and in 1956 married Ron, the love of her life for 63 years. Rita, our family matriarch, is survived by her husband Ronald; her beloved children, Phillip (Christina), Beth (Curt) Gray, Annette Heutmaker, Renee (Steve) Skradde, Cathy (Scott) Galloway, Jennifer Kline; loving siblings, Jeannette (Craig) Shannon, David (Barb) Wandrei, Michael (Mary Beth) Charland; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends. Love is Rita's legacy and her love will forever sustain us. Mass of Christian Burial 12 NOON Friday, September 13 at THE CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA, 3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Inurnment St. Odilia Prayer Garden. Visitation from 4-8 PM Thursday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B and also at church on Friday from 11 AM - NOON. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019