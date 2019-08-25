|
|
Born June 21, 1928 Passed away peacefully at home in Sun City West, Arizona on July 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by husband, Gordon and children Claudia Marschinke and Stephen Marschinke. Survived by children Susan Marschinke (Bill Davis), Gerard (Monica) Marschinke, Monica (John) Baht and Peter Marschinke. The celebration of her life will be on August 29, 2019. Visitation at 10:00 am followed by Mass at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church (789 17th Ave. N., South St. Paul, MN 55075).
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019