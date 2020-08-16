1/1
Rita Mary (Epple) MORRIS
Age 73, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 after a brave struggle with COVID-19. Rita was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. Preceded in death by her mother, Bernice Dolan Epple and father, Harold Epple. Rita is survived by her children, Troy (Libby) Morris and their children, Ashley M., Kelly V., and Christian M.; Robert Morris and his children, Andrew (Megan) Q., Ashley Q., Alyssa M., and Regan M; Christopher (Ryan) Dolan and their daughter, Olivia. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Estates at Lynnhurst for caring for her with love for the past 12 years. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Thursday, August 20, at Church of Saint Mark (2001 Dayton Ave., Saint Paul). Visitation beginning at 9 AM until start of service. Livestream of service, https://www.onestrongfamily.org /stream Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. COVID restrictions will be observed. Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Church of Saint Mark
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Mark
