Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
1154 Seminole Ave @ Butler St
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
1154 Seminole Ave @ Butler St
Rita (Kelly) McCARTHY

Rita (Kelly) McCARTHY Obituary
Passed on August 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Preceded in death by John, her loving husband of 66 years; sisters, Helen & Ethel; brother, Joe; and grandson, Michael. She will be greatly missed by sister, Marguerite Johnson; children, Thomas (Connie), Michael (Susan), Patrice (Jerry), Mary (Craig), Bill (Kristen), 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews & friends. Visitation from 4-7PM, Sunday, August 18th at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St; WSP. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Monday, Aug. 19th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave @ Butler St; WSP with a Visitation 1-hr. prior to the Mass. Private burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the or BMT Clinic Masonic Center. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019
