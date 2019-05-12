Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church (formerly known as St. Thomas the Apostle)
2119 Stillwater Ave. E
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church (formerly known as St. Thomas the Apostle)
2119 Stillwater Ave. E.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita SCHAFFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita SCHAFFER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita SCHAFFER Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother, age 83, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully May 8, 2019. Preceded in death by brother, William Daley and brother-in-law, Doug Olson. Survived by loving husband, (John) Patrick; sister, Marion Olson; sister-in-law, Cheryl Daley; children, Fr Greg, Jim (Nicole), Dan (April), Ann (Dan) Lindblad, and Mari (Bill) Hirschuber; grandchildren, Kyle, Nick, McKenna, Ben, Ryan, Caleb, and Noah; great-grandson, Oliver; and many nieces and nephews. Rita's passions were her Faith, Family and Food. She was actively involved in her Church and Community by volunteering and helping others. She was a loving and supportive wife of nearly 55 years, a caring and encouraging mother, and was a very proud grandmother! Rita loved to bake and host family gatherings, always preparing enough food so no one left hungry. She made lifelong friends during her career at MSI insurance, as a member of the Dominic's Club and with neighbors on the East Side of St. Paul. Visitation Monday, 5/13, from 4-7PM at O'Halloran Murphy Woodbury, 8700 Valley Creek Rd., Woodbury. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday, May 14, at 10:30AM with visitation 1 hour prior at Blessed Sacrament Church (formerly known as St. Thomas the Apostle) 2119 Stillwater Ave. E., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Father Greg Schaffer for his mission in Venezuela. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now