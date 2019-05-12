|
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother, age 83, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully May 8, 2019. Preceded in death by brother, William Daley and brother-in-law, Doug Olson. Survived by loving husband, (John) Patrick; sister, Marion Olson; sister-in-law, Cheryl Daley; children, Fr Greg, Jim (Nicole), Dan (April), Ann (Dan) Lindblad, and Mari (Bill) Hirschuber; grandchildren, Kyle, Nick, McKenna, Ben, Ryan, Caleb, and Noah; great-grandson, Oliver; and many nieces and nephews. Rita's passions were her Faith, Family and Food. She was actively involved in her Church and Community by volunteering and helping others. She was a loving and supportive wife of nearly 55 years, a caring and encouraging mother, and was a very proud grandmother! Rita loved to bake and host family gatherings, always preparing enough food so no one left hungry. She made lifelong friends during her career at MSI insurance, as a member of the Dominic's Club and with neighbors on the East Side of St. Paul. Visitation Monday, 5/13, from 4-7PM at O'Halloran Murphy Woodbury, 8700 Valley Creek Rd., Woodbury. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday, May 14, at 10:30AM with visitation 1 hour prior at Blessed Sacrament Church (formerly known as St. Thomas the Apostle) 2119 Stillwater Ave. E., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Father Greg Schaffer for his mission in Venezuela. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019