|
|
Age 84, of St. Paul Passed away February 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Max & Jenny Abrahams; son David Webb; sister & brother-in-law, Sharon & Jack Weiss. Survived by loving husband, Ken; loving mother of sons, Leslie (Brenda) Webb, Ronald (Kelli) Webb, Alan Webb, Gary (Cyndi) Webb, Michael Webb, Steven Webb; brother, Norman Abrahams; step-daughters, Patti (Bob) Stearns, Anita (Jim) Christiansen; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Rita was a business owner for 46 years. She was the first female president of the Little League. The family would like to send a sincere thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Home Instead. Funeral service 12 noon, FRIDAY, February 7th, MOUNT ZION TEMPLE, 1300 Summit Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Animal Humane Society. SHIVA at Mount Zion Temple, Saturday 7 pm. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020