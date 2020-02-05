Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
MOUNT ZION TEMPLE
1300 Summit Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Mount Zion Temple
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita SCHENK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita SCHENK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita SCHENK Obituary
Age 84, of St. Paul Passed away February 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Max & Jenny Abrahams; son David Webb; sister & brother-in-law, Sharon & Jack Weiss. Survived by loving husband, Ken; loving mother of sons, Leslie (Brenda) Webb, Ronald (Kelli) Webb, Alan Webb, Gary (Cyndi) Webb, Michael Webb, Steven Webb; brother, Norman Abrahams; step-daughters, Patti (Bob) Stearns, Anita (Jim) Christiansen; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Rita was a business owner for 46 years. She was the first female president of the Little League. The family would like to send a sincere thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Home Instead. Funeral service 12 noon, FRIDAY, February 7th, MOUNT ZION TEMPLE, 1300 Summit Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Animal Humane Society. SHIVA at Mount Zion Temple, Saturday 7 pm. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -