|
|
Age 89, of Big Lake Formerly of St. Paul Passed away on July 4, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, John; daughter, Mary Beth; granddaughter, Amy; sister, Florence; & son-in-law, James Terrio. Survived by children, Linda (David) Nichols, Kathleen (Mark) Lewis, Margaret Terrio, Mark (Judy), Lisa (Larry) Heimerl; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grand children; siblings, Kathleen, John, Judy; many other family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, July 11 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23) from 4-7 PM Wednesday and at the church from 9-10 AM Thursday. Memorials preferred to Bob Allison Ataxia. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019