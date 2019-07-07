Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St.
Lino Lakes, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St.
Lino Lakes, MN
Rita T. DUNBAR

Rita T. DUNBAR Obituary
Age 89, of Big Lake Formerly of St. Paul Passed away on July 4, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, John; daughter, Mary Beth; granddaughter, Amy; sister, Florence; & son-in-law, James Terrio. Survived by children, Linda (David) Nichols, Kathleen (Mark) Lewis, Margaret Terrio, Mark (Judy), Lisa (Larry) Heimerl; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grand children; siblings, Kathleen, John, Judy; many other family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, July 11 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23) from 4-7 PM Wednesday and at the church from 9-10 AM Thursday. Memorials preferred to Bob Allison Ataxia. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
