1/1
Rita Virginia TAYLOR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Age 92 of St. Paul. Joined her family and many friends in heaven on June 30, 2020. She was born on December 9, 1927 to parents Harry and Belle Ryan. She was one of 6 children who have all passed before her. She joins them now, completing her immediate family. I'm sure they are all celebrating as Irish families do. Her greatest accomplishment in life was being the best mother a child could ask for. She was blessed with 5 children, Michael Taylor, Bill (Barb) Taylor, Joe (Sandy) Taylor, Susan (Sonny) Moe, Gena (Bob) Kriesel. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grand children. She was extremely proud of her family and loved spending time with them. She was blessed by many friends and enjoyed life to the fullest. Mom would say, "If you are not having fun, it's your own damn fault". So..."Raise your glass, Raise your glass, Here's to Rita, She's an angel in heaven!" Celebration of Life will be held on July 15th at St. Peters Church, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul at 11:00. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Masks appreciated. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved