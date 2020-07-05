Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Age 92 of St. Paul. Joined her family and many friends in heaven on June 30, 2020. She was born on December 9, 1927 to parents Harry and Belle Ryan. She was one of 6 children who have all passed before her. She joins them now, completing her immediate family. I'm sure they are all celebrating as Irish families do. Her greatest accomplishment in life was being the best mother a child could ask for. She was blessed with 5 children, Michael Taylor, Bill (Barb) Taylor, Joe (Sandy) Taylor, Susan (Sonny) Moe, Gena (Bob) Kriesel. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grand children. She was extremely proud of her family and loved spending time with them. She was blessed by many friends and enjoyed life to the fullest. Mom would say, "If you are not having fun, it's your own damn fault". So..."Raise your glass, Raise your glass, Here's to Rita, She's an angel in heaven!" Celebration of Life will be held on July 15th at St. Peters Church, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul at 11:00. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Masks appreciated. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
