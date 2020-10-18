1/
Roald M. OLSON
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Husband, Brother & Grandfather Passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday, October 15th, 2020. Roald was born on June 5th, 1928 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Roger and Ragna Olson. A Marine Corps veteran, he attended North Dakota State University and earned his degree in Architectural Engineering. He married Margaret on February 19th, 1966 and raised two children together. An accomplished architect at Ellerbe Becket, who specialized in hospitals and clinics, he lent his skills to projects like the Mississippi Baptist Hospital and Mayo Clinics. He resided in the Shoreview and Roseville area since 1973. He will be remembered for his watercolor painting skills and his attention to the little details in life. Preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Ragna, and sister Margaret Oldfield. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Olson; two children, Kathryn (married to Larry) Beckmann and Erik Olson; sister, MaryAnn (married to Jerimiah) Reedy; as well as three granddaughters Myranda, Cassandra, Victoria, and a great-grandson Flynn. A private Mass will be held Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at St. Odilia Catholic Church at 12:00 PM (noon). Service will be live streamed on St. Odilia's website.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
live streamed on St. Odilia's website.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved