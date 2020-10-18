Beloved Husband, Brother & Grandfather Passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday, October 15th, 2020. Roald was born on June 5th, 1928 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Roger and Ragna Olson. A Marine Corps veteran, he attended North Dakota State University and earned his degree in Architectural Engineering. He married Margaret on February 19th, 1966 and raised two children together. An accomplished architect at Ellerbe Becket, who specialized in hospitals and clinics, he lent his skills to projects like the Mississippi Baptist Hospital and Mayo Clinics. He resided in the Shoreview and Roseville area since 1973. He will be remembered for his watercolor painting skills and his attention to the little details in life. Preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Ragna, and sister Margaret Oldfield. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Olson; two children, Kathryn (married to Larry) Beckmann and Erik Olson; sister, MaryAnn (married to Jerimiah) Reedy; as well as three granddaughters Myranda, Cassandra, Victoria, and a great-grandson Flynn. A private Mass will be held Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at St. Odilia Catholic Church at 12:00 PM (noon). Service will be live streamed on St. Odilia's website.