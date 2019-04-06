|
|
(nee Moore) On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, Robbin Elizabeth (Moore) Krueger, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the Chandler Regional Hospital in Chandler, AZ surrounded by many family members. Robbin was born November 5, 1954 in St. Paul, MN to George & Bessie (Goodar) Moore, and is preceded in death by both her parents. Robbin was without question the kindest, sweetest, most loyal and loving person you could have ever known. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, and was an inspiration to those of us who were blessed to know her. She was most proud of her daughters and stepsons. Robbin moved to San Tan Valley, AZ from Brooklyn Park, MN in June 2018, and her artistic talent and flare for design immediately transformed her new house into a beautiful home. She was an avid music lover and enjoyed travel. Robbin was perhaps best known for her infectious laugh, beautiful smile and her unbelievably kind and compassionate spirit. Robbin is survived by her loving husband Duane; her daughters Kadishah, Sierra and Quinn, as well as stepsons Jason (Tori) Krueger, and Jesse Krueger; six grandchildren; and brothers Charles, Toussaint (Gwen) Moore, & Marcus Moore. She leaves behind numerous family members, friends, and loved ones. Robbin is gone from our lives way too soon and we will miss her for the rest of time. She had such a beautiful heart and soul. Forever in our hearts, Robbin. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Newell Park in St. Paul, MN. Further details will be provided at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019