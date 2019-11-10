|
|
Age 86 of Burnsville Formerly of St. Paul On November 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bob is preceded in death by his grandson, Jeffrey Larson; sisters, Ronalda and Gwen (Charles) Johnson. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley; children, Teresa (John) Sullivan, Ronald, Patricia (Scott) Larson, Gloria (Mike) Magruder; 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, also by other relatives and friends. Bob retired in 1984 from being an Air Traffic Controller in Farmington. A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Faith Covenant Church, 12921 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, MN with a gathering of family and friends starting at 9:30 AM. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to Faith Covenant Church or Presbyterian Homes. White Funeral Home 952-894-5080 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
