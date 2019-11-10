Home

White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 894-5080
Robert A. "Bob" CONDIFF

Age 86 of Burnsville Formerly of St. Paul On November 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bob is preceded in death by his grandson, Jeffrey Larson; sisters, Ronalda and Gwen (Charles) Johnson. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley; children, Teresa (John) Sullivan, Ronald, Patricia (Scott) Larson, Gloria (Mike) Magruder; 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, also by other relatives and friends. Bob retired in 1984 from being an Air Traffic Controller in Farmington. A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Faith Covenant Church, 12921 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, MN with a gathering of family and friends starting at 9:30 AM. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to Faith Covenant Church or Presbyterian Homes. White Funeral Home 952-894-5080 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
