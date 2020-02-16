|
|
Age 56, of St. Paul Passed suddenly February 10, 2020 Robert proudly served in the U. S. Army as a reservist. He is preceded in death by his father, Rafael "Suggy"; and uncles, Tony and Gilbert. He is survived by his mother, Brunilda; sister, Liz (Henry); brother, Rafael; niece, Marisol; nephews, Jacques and Keyon, and Ivantté (Taryn) Dominguez; long-time girlfriend, Dawn Flores; and other loving friends and family. Funeral Service Thursday, February 20 at 7:00 PM at SIMPLE TRADITIONS by BRADSHAW (488 Humboldt Avenue) with visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020