Born April 19, 1938 Of White Bear Lake Passed away suddenly on August 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Preceded in death by his wife Gladys. Survived by wife Mary; children Kurt (Deb), Kim (Doug) Brown; step children Dean (Lisa) Roberts, Verna (Pat) Kruse, Marion (Chris) Dalbec; 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and 5 step-grandchildren; sister Marjolaine (John) Ballis. Robert was a 20 year volunteer at the Minnesota Science Museum. He loved spending time with his family, golfing and bowling. A private family funeral service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 1965 East County Road E, WBL. Interment Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville. For those who wish to join the family at the cemetery, please be at St. Stephen Lutheran Church by 11:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Stephen Lutheran Church. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
651-429-6172