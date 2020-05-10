Age 81, of Woodbury Peacefully ended a full life on May 4, 2020, due to complications of Parkinson's disease, and with his family at his side. Bob was born April 16, 1939 to Lars and Margaret Jensen in Ironwood, Mich. He grew up in Chicago, where as a young man he worked in the family's painting and decorating business. While at the University of Chicago, Bob met Diana Gustafson, whom he would marry in 1961. After graduating from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in 1966 and completing his residency in Syracuse, New York, Bob served for two years as a U.S. Army pediatrician at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indianapolis. He then continued to care for children and families for more than three decades, primarily in the Minneapolis area, until his retirement from pediatrics. Throughout his life, as a doctor, a father and grandfather, Bob was especially devoted to development of strong, loving bonds between children and parents, centered in grace, forgiveness, and unconditional love. A lifelong follower and student of Christian faith, Bob was at the time of his death a member of Woodbury Lutheran Church. Drawn to fine woodworking at an early age, Bob was a skilled furniture designer and expert craftsman throughout his life, with dozens of his pieces beautifying the homes of his family and friends. All who knew Bob will remember fondly his kindness, his quiet wit and sense of humor, his love for his family, and the strong influence this wise, honorable man had upon the lives of so many. Survived by wife Diana; daughters Kirsten (Gary) Hornseth, Katherine (Joshua) Weiner, and Anna Lise (Nicholas) Arvelo; grandchildren Amelia Hornseth, Noah Weiner, George Hornseth, Julia Weiner and Paul Weiner, and siblings Peter (Lorraine), Richard (Rosa), David, and Peg (John) Buyert. Details about a memorial service and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be shared at a later date. Memorials are suggested to charity of donor's choosing. Special thanks to caregivers at The Pillars Hospice Home, Oakdale. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.