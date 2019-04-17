Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Cremation Society of MN - St. Paul Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Cremation Society of MN - St. Paul Chapel
1979 Old Hudson Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert KERSTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. KERSTEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert A. KERSTEN Obituary
Age 69, of Inver Grove Heights Died unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Howard and Tyyne; brother, Thomas. Survived by wife, Margie; sons, Isaac and Eliot; siblings, Cheryl, Gayle (Jake), Kathy (Bob) and Brian; many relatives and friends. He proudly served his country in Vietnam. Bob worked at Northwest Airlines for 28 years. Memorial service to celebrate his life at 11am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN - St. Paul Chapel, 1979 Old Hudson Road. Visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.