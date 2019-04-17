|
Age 69, of Inver Grove Heights Died unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Howard and Tyyne; brother, Thomas. Survived by wife, Margie; sons, Isaac and Eliot; siblings, Cheryl, Gayle (Jake), Kathy (Bob) and Brian; many relatives and friends. He proudly served his country in Vietnam. Bob worked at Northwest Airlines for 28 years. Memorial service to celebrate his life at 11am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN - St. Paul Chapel, 1979 Old Hudson Road. Visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019