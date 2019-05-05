Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 15th Street West
Hastings, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MICHAEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. "Bob" MICHAEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert A. "Bob" MICHAEL Obituary
Age 86, of Hastings Passed Away May 2, 2019 Bob served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He retired from management at Metropolitan Council Wastewater Treatment Plant of Empire in 1992. He was preceded in death by mother and father, Herb and Melvina Michael; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Donald; nephew, Steven Fay. Bob is survived by wife, Betty of almost 62 years; daughter, Kim and son-in-law, Brian Christensen; grandsons, Scott and Erik Christensen; brother, James (Betty); sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rita and Paul Houle; nieces, nephews, cousins, cousins-in-law and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 10th at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 15th Street West in Hastings. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the new location of Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street in Hastings. Private Interment. The family requests no flowers. Foremost, thank you to my family: Thank you to Dr. Peter Schill and staff of Allina: Dr. Francis Nichols, Dr. Stephen Textor and staffs of Mayo Clinic: Thank you to Jodie and the crew of hospice: Thank you to all my relatives and friends for their constant support, and a special thank you to Fr. Dave Hennen for everything.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries