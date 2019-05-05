|
Age 86, of Hastings Passed Away May 2, 2019 Bob served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He retired from management at Metropolitan Council Wastewater Treatment Plant of Empire in 1992. He was preceded in death by mother and father, Herb and Melvina Michael; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Donald; nephew, Steven Fay. Bob is survived by wife, Betty of almost 62 years; daughter, Kim and son-in-law, Brian Christensen; grandsons, Scott and Erik Christensen; brother, James (Betty); sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rita and Paul Houle; nieces, nephews, cousins, cousins-in-law and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 10th at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 15th Street West in Hastings. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the new location of Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street in Hastings. Private Interment. The family requests no flowers. Foremost, thank you to my family: Thank you to Dr. Peter Schill and staff of Allina: Dr. Francis Nichols, Dr. Stephen Textor and staffs of Mayo Clinic: Thank you to Jodie and the crew of hospice: Thank you to all my relatives and friends for their constant support, and a special thank you to Fr. Dave Hennen for everything.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019