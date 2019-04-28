|
Age 77, of Roseville Bob went home on April 17, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends, in Bradenton, FL. He has been such a blessing and will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Caela King Pankonin; daughter Keri (Stan) Jurgens; son James (Natalie) Pankonin; son Chris Norling; grand-children Peter, Gillian, Giselle, and Grace Jurgens; William and Gwenyth Pankonin. Celebration of Bob's life and faith will be at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2701 Rice Street, Roseville, on Friday, May 3 at 11 am with visitation 1 hour prior, lunch and fellowship following. Memorials preferred to North Heights Lutheran Church or donor's preferred charity.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019