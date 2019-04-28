Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert PANKONIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. "Bob" PANKONIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert A. "Bob" PANKONIN Obituary
Age 77, of Roseville Bob went home on April 17, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends, in Bradenton, FL. He has been such a blessing and will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Caela King Pankonin; daughter Keri (Stan) Jurgens; son James (Natalie) Pankonin; son Chris Norling; grand-children Peter, Gillian, Giselle, and Grace Jurgens; William and Gwenyth Pankonin. Celebration of Bob's life and faith will be at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2701 Rice Street, Roseville, on Friday, May 3 at 11 am with visitation 1 hour prior, lunch and fellowship following. Memorials preferred to North Heights Lutheran Church or donor's preferred charity.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.