|
|
"Sticks" Age 79, passed away peacefully at home, April 25, 2019. From a young age, music was very much a part of him. From the String Kings (Bloodshot and The Bash – released 4/01/1959) to weddings, parties, and karaoke – music was his love. He served in the navy reserve for 6 years, worked at the State of MN for 42 years. He was a wonderful dad and a very kind and loving person. He is survived by Melanie, partner of 13 years; son Bob (Judy); daughter Deb (Sharon); grandson Tyler; sisters Bernice and Donna (Rick); and brother Jack. Preceded in death by wife Janet B. Stoehr. In lieu of a funeral, there will be a Celebration of Life at the North St. Paul VFW – date and time pending.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019