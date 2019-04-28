Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert STOEHR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. (Bob) STOEHR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert A. (Bob) STOEHR Obituary
"Sticks" Age 79, passed away peacefully at home, April 25, 2019. From a young age, music was very much a part of him. From the String Kings (Bloodshot and The Bash – released 4/01/1959) to weddings, parties, and karaoke – music was his love. He served in the navy reserve for 6 years, worked at the State of MN for 42 years. He was a wonderful dad and a very kind and loving person. He is survived by Melanie, partner of 13 years; son Bob (Judy); daughter Deb (Sharon); grandson Tyler; sisters Bernice and Donna (Rick); and brother Jack. Preceded in death by wife Janet B. Stoehr. In lieu of a funeral, there will be a Celebration of Life at the North St. Paul VFW – date and time pending.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.