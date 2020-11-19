1/
Dr. Robert Alan KETROSER
Age 67 Passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on November 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Ketroser; and his brother, David Ketroser. Bob is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Josh; daughter, Mollie; son-in-law, Ethan; first grandson, Grey; father, Irwin; sisters, Diane and Heidi; brother-in-law, Jack and wife Andrea; brother-in-law, John and wife Vickie; and many nieces and nephews. Bob had a 35 year career as an esteemed cardiologist at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, where he created a unique program in preventative medicine and cardiac rehab. His many patients adored him. Bob's legacy will continue on through his family, his community, and his love of philanthropy. He frequently said he felt very blessed and that he had a rich and complete life. His friends and family were the light of his life and he was truly beloved by all who knew him. He relished attending Minnesota Vikings games with his son, Josh and was an avid golfer who savored spending time on the course with his Oak Ridge Country Club crew. Philanthropy and giving back to his community were always integral to who he was and both were life-long passions. Throughout his life, Bob filled a number of critical and important leadership roles, particularly in the Jewish community. His involvement at Temple Israel was especially meaningful to him. Memorials preferred to Temple Israel in Minneapolis (https://templeisrael.com/) or Jewish Housing and Programming. (J-HAP) (https://j-hap.org/). Zoom funeral 12:00 pm, THURSDAY November 19th. Zoom SHIVA 7:00 pm on Thursday. Email zoom1@hodroff epstein.com for links. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral
12:00 PM
Zoom Email zoom1@hodroff epstein.com for links.
NOV
NOV
19
Shiva
07:00 PM
Zoom . Email zoom1@hodroff epstein.com for links.
Send Flowers
