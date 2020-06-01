Age 89, of Winona, Minnesota Passed away peacefully with his wife, Suzanne Jelense Hoodecheck, by his side. He was born in Britton, SD to Alvina and Alfred Hoodecheck. Bob and his siblings, Joan, Don and Mary, grew up in Worthington. His graduation from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Philosophy in Commerce fostered his lifelong love for the fighting Irish. Following his commencement, he served 2 years in the Army as secretary to the Commanding General at Fort Hood, Texas. After his honorable discharge, he earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Georgetown University Law Center. His first position was clerking for a judge in Saint Paul, then he served as a Winona prosecutor and associate with Brehmer and McMahon for a couple of years. He married Jane Schneider in September, 1960 and moved to St. Paul, where he decided to follow in his father's and grandfather's footsteps, and began his banking career at American National Bank and Trust Company where he ultimately served as a Vice President. Bob, Jane and their three daughters, Sara, Nancy and Amy, relocated to Winona for him to serve as Vice President at Winona National and Savings Bank. Jane died in 1977 following a long illness. In 1980, Bob was blessed to marry Suzanne Jelense Hoodecheck. They had two daughters, Rebecca and Kathryn, which kept him young for many years. Bob retired as President of Winona National and Savings Bank continuing his role as a Board Member for several years. Throughout his life, he actively supported his community through his service to the Diocese of Winona, the United Way, Kiwanis and many other organizations. His most cherished roles were that of husband, father, grandfather and sibling to his beloved family. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Suzanne Jelense Hoodecheck; his five daughters, Dr. Sara Whitener (Scott), Nancy Driano (Dominick), Amy Patterson (John), Dr. Rebecca Foreman (Jon Wesley), Kathryn Breudecheck (Jeffery Scott); 12 grand children, Robert and Liesl Whitener, Joseph, Jane and Cecilia Driano, Kayla and Ryan Patterson, Sophia, Chloe, Theo, Anastasia, and Phoebe Foreman; his sister, Mary Joyce and brother, Donald Hoodecheck (Jeanne). He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvina and Alfred Hoodecheck, his first wife, Jane Schneider Hoodecheck, and his sister, Joan Allen. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held in his honor. The family hopes to celebrate his life at a later time with the greater community. Memorials preferred to the Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic, P. O. Box 317, Maryknoll, NY 10545 or the Winona Community Foundation, 51 E. 4th St. Ste. 314, Winona, MN 55987. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 1, 2020.