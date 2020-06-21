Age 93 of St. Paul. Passed peacefully on June 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by wife of 59 years, Lillian "Dolly"; parents, Alphonse and Alma; son-in-law, Allan Callies; and siblings, Helen Conway, Joseph and Donald. He will be dearly missed by his children, Steven (Hoa) Elm, Patricia (Thomas) Maier, Karen (Luke) Lucas, Kathleen Callies, Mary Jo (Scott) Rhein and Thomas (Lisa) Elm; grandchildren, Phillip (Stacey) Rhein, Jonathan Peaslee, Shannon (Matthew) Janssen, Kevin (Jessica) Maier, Christina (David) Malepsy, Kristopher Peaslee, Jessica Copeland, Mariella Elm, Mia Elm and Robby Metcalf; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Madelyn, Brynnlee, Max and Taylor; sister, Geraldine Salwasser; and many other family and friends. Private services were held on Saturday with interment at Cottage Grove Cemetery. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.