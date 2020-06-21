Robert Alphonse ELM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 93 of St. Paul. Passed peacefully on June 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by wife of 59 years, Lillian "Dolly"; parents, Alphonse and Alma; son-in-law, Allan Callies; and siblings, Helen Conway, Joseph and Donald. He will be dearly missed by his children, Steven (Hoa) Elm, Patricia (Thomas) Maier, Karen (Luke) Lucas, Kathleen Callies, Mary Jo (Scott) Rhein and Thomas (Lisa) Elm; grandchildren, Phillip (Stacey) Rhein, Jonathan Peaslee, Shannon (Matthew) Janssen, Kevin (Jessica) Maier, Christina (David) Malepsy, Kristopher Peaslee, Jessica Copeland, Mariella Elm, Mia Elm and Robby Metcalf; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Madelyn, Brynnlee, Max and Taylor; sister, Geraldine Salwasser; and many other family and friends. Private services were held on Saturday with interment at Cottage Grove Cemetery. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
(651) 738-2198
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved