|
|
Age 86 Died on October 10, 2019 Robert is preceded in death by his father Emidio and his mother Anna. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann Marie (Doyle). Survived by his children Julie (James Kallestad), Mark (Linda), Beth (Kevin Rosenthal), Mike (Chris), Maria (Tom Seidl), John (Kim), Gina (Tim Howard), 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Decorated Korean War Navy veteran having served on the Minesweeper USS Plover and the Battleship USS Iowa (BB-61). Robert lived to golf, fish, and spend time with his family. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, October 14th at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm Street, Lino Lakes. Private interment Fort Snelling. Visitation at the church from 9:30 – 10:30 AM Monday. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019