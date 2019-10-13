Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert FICCADENTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. FICCADENTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. FICCADENTI Obituary
Age 86 Died on October 10, 2019 Robert is preceded in death by his father Emidio and his mother Anna. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann Marie (Doyle). Survived by his children Julie (James Kallestad), Mark (Linda), Beth (Kevin Rosenthal), Mike (Chris), Maria (Tom Seidl), John (Kim), Gina (Tim Howard), 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Decorated Korean War Navy veteran having served on the Minesweeper USS Plover and the Battleship USS Iowa (BB-61). Robert lived to golf, fish, and spend time with his family. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, October 14th at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm Street, Lino Lakes. Private interment Fort Snelling. Visitation at the church from 9:30 – 10:30 AM Monday. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now