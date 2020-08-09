Age 90 of Edina Passed away on August 6, 2020 at York Gardens. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol, and parents, Merrill and Lilly May (Humphrey) Pierson. Survived by his children, Bill (Margaret) Pierson and Karen (Brian) Ebey; grandchildren, Katy (Jesse) James, Andy Pierson and Kristen Ebey; great-grandson, Gavin James; and his wonderful sisters Marilyn (Cecil) Wyman and Ellen Werback, both of California, along with several nieces and nephews. Bob was born on October 26, 1929 in Shenandoah, Iowa. He was a proud graduate of Michigan State University and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. During a long and successful business career with Rexnord Corporation, he resided in Michigan and Illinois before retiring to Minnesota in 2000. He had a keen interest in finance/investing and was especially proud to serve on the boards of LeRoy State Bank (Illinois) and his 7500 York retirement community in Edina. He loved to travel the world and had many great adventures with his children and grandchildren in addition to all the special times at the family cabin. He was a kind, generous man and an amazing father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. A memorial gathering will be held for family and friends next summer at the family cabin. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the American Diabetes Association.