Died on November 23, 2020 at Norris Square Care Center in Cottage Grove, MN. He was born in Williston, ND October 4, 1936 to Rev. Emil and Ovidia Bagley. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Emil, Eunice Wassberg, Yvonne Olson, David and Iris. He is survived by his wife, Naomi and children, Nathan (Colleen), Paul, Joel (Teddi Jo), Ruth (Dean) House and Allisa, 13 grandchildren and 7 great grand children. Robert graduated from Middle River, MN High School in 1954, Augsburg College in 1958 and Luther Seminary in 1962. He married Naomi Bjerkestrand from Radcliffe, IA on November 28, 1958. His first call was to the ALC Mission in Papua New Guinea where he served as a missionary from 1962 to 1967. Other parishes he served were in rural Windom, MN, Franklin, MN, Thompson and Inwood in Iowa. Because of the pandemic, memorial services will be held later in 2021.









