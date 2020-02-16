|
Robert Austin Baynton died peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Bob was born on September 1, 1934 to Garnet and Isobel in Shoal Lake, Manitoba. He was the loving husband of Linda; father to Brett (Josephine), Dannah (Chris), and Scott (Tricia). Grandpa Bobby loved and doted on his grandkids, Maddie, Sophie, Charlie, Meredith, and Molly. He is also survived by beloved family in Canada. After moving from Toronto to the U.S., he and Lin lived in Mansfield OH, Pittsburgh, Albuquerque, and finally, White Bear Lake MN. Bob graduated from the University of Manitoba and served in the Royal Canadian Navy. During his long career, he was president of Carrier Canada and Ideal Electric Co. He volunteered for many years with St. Paul SCORE, helping new businesses. Bob loved his family, a good joke, a good book, the Twins, a glass of red wine, a strong cup of coffee, a lively debate, and cookies. Not necessarily in that order. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Our sincere thanks to his caregivers/ cribbage opponents Gina and Alyssa, and to the nurses, doctors and aides from St. John's Hospital 1st floor, who so lovingly cared for Bob during his recent time there. Friends and family are invited to an informal Celebration of Life on Sunday, February 23 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr, WHITE Bear, from 2 to 5 pm. Beginning at 3:30 pm will be story sharing and tributes. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020