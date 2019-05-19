|
|
Age 80, of Cottage Grove Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He is survived by loving wife, Carol; his sons, Jeff and Ken (Amy); grandsons, Colin and Nick; brother, Bill (Mary); and sister, Maryann (Gerry) Guertin. Visitation will be held 6-8 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 and continue at church, Monday beginning at 10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the at . 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019