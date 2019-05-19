Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BRANDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" BRANDT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Bob" BRANDT Obituary
Age 80, of Cottage Grove Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He is survived by loving wife, Carol; his sons, Jeff and Ken (Amy); grandsons, Colin and Nick; brother, Bill (Mary); and sister, Maryann (Gerry) Guertin. Visitation will be held 6-8 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 and continue at church, Monday beginning at 10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the at . 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kok Funeral Home
Download Now