Robert Bruce NAEGELI
1936 - 2020
Born in Fargo, ND 10/13/36 Died July 25, 2020 Graduated from high school in Grand Forks, ND. Worked for Glacier Park Co, Attended Brown Institute. He was in broadcasting for 37 years, retiring from KMSP-TV in 1994. He served as an advisor to Apple Valley on the cable TV committee. Also served on Parks & Recreation and Metro Council for regional policy for communications. He served on the county draft board. He was president of the Trailblazers snowmobile club and a lifetime member of the NRA. Preceded in death by parents Berniece Selveit Stai & Robert J. Naegeli; brother Earl Naegeli. He married Gretchen K. O'Brien in 1957. He is survived by his wife, his daughters Karren (Don) Sax of Florence, MT; Nancee (Dr. Albert) Olszewski of Kalispell, MT; son Robert Scott Naegeli of Burnsville; 12 grand children; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Ronald (Cindy) Stai of Fargo, ND; sister Susan Naegeli of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. Bob & his family lived in Apple Valley, MN; retired to their lake home in Brainerd, MN; eventually lived in Texas, before returning to St. Paul. Visitation 9-10 AM with 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Church of St. Louis, King of France, 506 Cedar St., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to donors' choice.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
