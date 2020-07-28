Born in Fargo, ND 10/13/36 Died July 25, 2020 Graduated from high school in Grand Forks, ND. Worked for Glacier Park Co, Attended Brown Institute. He was in broadcasting for 37 years, retiring from KMSP-TV in 1994. He served as an advisor to Apple Valley on the cable TV committee. Also served on Parks & Recreation and Metro Council for regional policy for communications. He served on the county draft board. He was president of the Trailblazers snowmobile club and a lifetime member of the NRA. Preceded in death by parents Berniece Selveit Stai & Robert J. Naegeli; brother Earl Naegeli. He married Gretchen K. O'Brien in 1957. He is survived by his wife, his daughters Karren (Don) Sax of Florence, MT; Nancee (Dr. Albert) Olszewski of Kalispell, MT; son Robert Scott Naegeli of Burnsville; 12 grand children; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Ronald (Cindy) Stai of Fargo, ND; sister Susan Naegeli of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. Bob & his family lived in Apple Valley, MN; retired to their lake home in Brainerd, MN; eventually lived in Texas, before returning to St. Paul. Visitation 9-10 AM with 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Church of St. Louis, King of France, 506 Cedar St., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to donors' choice.