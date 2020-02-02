|
|
Age 88, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 in Rockport, TX. He was born August 18, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI to Robert and Joy Brunette. Wayne proudly served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and worked for the City of Arden Hills, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joy Brunette; brothers, Ronald and Clayton Brunette; sister, Janet Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Ilene Brunette; son, Jeff Adam; daughter, Karla Schelb (Scott); sister, Cherie Hall; grandchildren, Jessica Huttner (Alex) and Jaclyn O'Brien (Padraic); many nieces and nephews. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to, The ARC, 2919 W. 2nd St., Wichita, KS 67203 or arc-Sedgwickcounty.org. charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020