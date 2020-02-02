Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
814 E Main St
Rockport, TX 78382
(361) 729-2451
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BRUNETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Wayne" BRUNETTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Wayne" BRUNETTE Obituary
Age 88, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 in Rockport, TX. He was born August 18, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI to Robert and Joy Brunette. Wayne proudly served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and worked for the City of Arden Hills, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joy Brunette; brothers, Ronald and Clayton Brunette; sister, Janet Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Ilene Brunette; son, Jeff Adam; daughter, Karla Schelb (Scott); sister, Cherie Hall; grandchildren, Jessica Huttner (Alex) and Jaclyn O'Brien (Padraic); many nieces and nephews. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to, The ARC, 2919 W. 2nd St., Wichita, KS 67203 or arc-Sedgwickcounty.org. charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -