Age 56 of Farmington Passed peacefully on June 16, 2020 Preceded by brother James. Survived by loving wife of 32 years Lisa; daughters Krystal and April Dunham; granddaughters Olivia & Briella; brothers Leonard Jr. "Terry" (Tammy) & Greg Dunham; sister Denise Thompson; father Leonard Sr. (Gloria); mother Carol Wanless; many nieces, nephews other relatives & friends. Memorials preferred. Memorial Mass 11:00 am TUESDAY (6-23-20) at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1154 Seminole Ave. in West Saint Paul. Visitation 4-8 pm MONDAY at Klecatsky's – West Funeral Home, 1051 South Robert St. in West St. Paul & one hour prior to Mass at church. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.