Age 90 Born May 30, 1930, in Brookside, AL to parents Curry and Elsie Green. Robert passed away on October 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Robert graduated from Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA with BS degrees in Physics and Math. Robert married Roslyn Grier in 1950. They began their married life in Biloxi, MS. Both were employed as instructors at Keesler Air Force Base, MS. They moved to Minnesota in 1955. The only thing they knew about Minnesota was Hubert Humphrey and his famous civil rights speech at the 1948 Democratic Convention. They first moved to the Rondo neighborhood in St. Paul. They were some of the first African Americans to move to Maplewood, MN where they raised three children and where they lived for over 60 years. Robert worked at the Sperry Univac/Unisys Corporation for over 34 years where he was instrumental in the development and implementation of highly advanced computer systems utilized by NASA and the Department of Defense. Teaching was always Robert's first love and he led and taught an evening electronics program at St. Paul Technical Vocational Institute for several years. He enjoyed fishing at his cabin in Spooner, Wisconsin. He was also known for his culinary skills, especially ribs and gumbo. For more than 50 years Robert was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church, St. Paul, MN. Robert had an incredible zest for life, love for his family and community. His mischievous smile and playful spirit will be missed. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings Flossie, Verna, Marian, Lonnie, Rose, Donald and Jacqueline. Robert is survived by his wife of 70 years, brother Carlton, his children, Ronald (Patricia) Green (Woodbury), Donna (Kenard) Rockette (Maplewood) and Sharon (John Baker) Clark-Williams (Maplewood), 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, a memorial celebration of Robert's life will be announced at a later date.









