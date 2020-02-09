Home

Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
423 S. 5th St.
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
423 S. 5th St.,
Stillwater, MN
View Map
1926 - 2020
Robert C. JOHNSON Obituary
Age 93 Of Stillwater Passed away peacefully February 4, 2020. The son of Alma and August who had emigrated from Sweden, Bob grew up on a farm near North Branch, MN with 7 older sisters. Bob was a proud 60+ year member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #10. Bob and Elaine traveled around the country, wintered down South, and visited Mexico and the Caribbean. He enjoyed reading western fiction, listening to country western music, western movies, and the company of his wife and family. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Elaine; children, Tim, Stephen (Missy), Kent (Gayle), Keith (Vicky), Bonnie (Bob) Holland, Mary (Howard) Minor, Penny Webb, and Jackie (Kurt) Shaw; 15 grandchildren, Jeremy, Brian, Jill, Leslie, Jeff, Robert, Taylor, Peter, Sarah, Shelley, Kyle, Shelby, Ashley, Daniel, and Joshua; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Lucille Paige; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by 6 sisters: Agnes, Mildred, Esther, Ruth, Hildur, and June; and great-grandson Jordan. Special thanks to the staff of Arbor Glen of Lake Elmo and Kindred Hospice for their wonderful, loving care. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN. Luncheon follows at the church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
