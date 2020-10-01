1/
Robert C. LAMPREY
Age 71 of St. Paul Died September 19, 2020 at Highland Chateau Health Care Center in St. Paul. A lifelong St. Paul resident, attended Highland Park Senior High School and the University of Minnesota. He worked for over 20 years at Lunds & Byerly's. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Diantha (Correll) Lamprey. Survived by sister, Susan (Lamprey) Link of Madison WI; nieces, Shana Link and Kristin (Link) Ward of Madison, WI; and grand niece and nephew. Gathering of family and friends for a graveside service will be at 10:30 AM Saturday, October 3rd at Calvary Cemetery, 753 Front Ave, St. Paul. Social distancing will be followed and masks are requested for those attending. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
