August 25, 1929 – March 20, 2020 Died in his sleep in the early morning hours. Bob was a wonderfully loved, respected and trusted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, father-in-law, friend, leader, and mentor, who recently lost his bride of 70 years, Yvonne Franzmeier Momsen, in 2019. Bob worked for the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Dispatch for 41 years. He is survived by his 5 children, William (Cynthia) Momsen, Beverly Momsen (Bob Brocklehurst), Brad Momsen, Bonnie Momsen Brill and Brian (Janell) Momsen, in addition to 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Full notice with details to follow later in April. Service will be scheduled when it is safe for friends and family to gather. In the meantime, cards and letters may be sent to SIMPLE TRADITIONS, 671 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, 55107 to be forwarded to the family. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020