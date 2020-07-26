1/1
Robert C. MOMSEN
1929 - 2020
Robert Carl Momsen was born August 25, 1929 and died March 20, 2020 from natural causes. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 plus years, Yvonne Franzmeier Momsen, parents and siblings, son-in-law Michael Brill and daughter-in-law Maureen Momsen. Survived by his children Bill (Cindy), Beverly (Bob Brocklehurst), Brad, Bonnie Brill, Brian (Janell); 9 grandkids and 7 great grandkids, many nieces and nephews. He probably would include among family, the many friends of the Innijiska social group (former Jaycee's), the St. Paul Winter Carnival Vulcans and Royalty, and those good friends in the 49ers, St. Paul Club and Pool and Yacht Club. Bob graduated from Central High School in 1947 and attended the University of Minnesota. He married the love of his life, Yvonne, on September 11, 1948. They were lifelong residents of St. Paul, raising their family and actively participating in more social, civic, and philanthropic activities and organ-izations than one could ever imagine. Bob joined the Pioneer Press and Dispatch newspaper in 1950 and served in all areas of Advertising as well as Marketing and Community Development throughout his 41 years with the paper. In 1987 he was named VP of Community Development and served until he retired from the Pioneer Press and Dispatch in 1991. One of his favorite responsibilities was hiding the medallion and writing the clues for the St. Paul Winter Carnival Treasure Hunt. Bob loved to brag about his kids and grandkids, hunting, fishing, bridge and social parties with fellow Innijiska (friends) and enjoyed the bulletin boards in the garage that captured his fishing and hunting escapades. Bob was an avid bridge player for over 80 years and loved cribbage as well. Many benefitted from his mentorship and personal support. He always hoped the Vikings would make a comeback. When his senior living facility went on lockdown because of Covid19, Bob decided that it was time to re-join Yvonne, his life-long partner. The family wishes to thank Southview Senior Living and Dr. Denise Long for their loving and excellent patient care. A private service was held on July 23, 2020, following his interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Mendota Heights, MN, Ducks Unlimited- Minnesota, or the charity of your choice. Cards and letters may be sent to SIMPLE TRADITIONS, 671 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, 55116





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
