April 10, 1950 – August 2, 2019 Passed away peacefully Lifetime resident of the W. 7th St. area and proud descendant of Italian heritage. Avid outdoorsman who loved hunting & fishing with his children & grandchildren. Loved golfing & gardening. Longtime member of So. St. Paul gun club and St. Anthony Society. Survived by sons Robert Donovan, Nicholas Charles, daughter-in-law Jestine Marie, grandchildren Bobby Charles, Dominic John, Katie Anne, Sage Fern, Mason Scott; sister Gail Winmill-Lee. Preceded in death by parents Robert & Catherine. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday (8/7) at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. Private Burial Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019