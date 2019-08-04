Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WINMILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. "Bob" WINMILL


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. "Bob" WINMILL Obituary
April 10, 1950 – August 2, 2019 Passed away peacefully Lifetime resident of the W. 7th St. area and proud descendant of Italian heritage. Avid outdoorsman who loved hunting & fishing with his children & grandchildren. Loved golfing & gardening. Longtime member of So. St. Paul gun club and St. Anthony Society. Survived by sons Robert Donovan, Nicholas Charles, daughter-in-law Jestine Marie, grandchildren Bobby Charles, Dominic John, Katie Anne, Sage Fern, Mason Scott; sister Gail Winmill-Lee. Preceded in death by parents Robert & Catherine. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday (8/7) at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. Private Burial Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
Download Now