Age 78, of Woodbury, MN Died March 3, 2020 after a 3 year battle with dementia. Bob was born November 22, 1941 to Howard and Eleanor Young in La Crosse, WI. On October 6, 1962 he married Judy Schad in Plainview. Bob was a good provider, determined, smart, caring, and a wonderful father. Bob is survived by his children Daniel (Shannon) Young, Laura Young, Julie (Jeff) Enright; 5 grandchildren Hannah, Erin, Connor, Caitlyn and Liam; siblings, James (Annie) Young, Carol Netwall, Kathy (Doug) Cox and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, sister-in-law Joann Young and brother-in-law Lumpy Netwall. A private graveside service will be conducted at Joachim's Catholic Cemetery in Plainview. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.